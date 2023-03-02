LP Candidate Okonkwo Wins Reps Ticket In Anambra





Labour party candidate, Uche Okonkwo has won South East most populous Constituency, Idemili North and South in Anambra State.

In a tension-soaked epic contest, Uche Okonkwo, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two-time incumbent, Obinna Chidoka from Obosi and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA )entertainment impressionist, Ike Cubana from Oba and All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, Ifeanyi Ibezim.

Reacting excitedly in a statement by his media aide, Collins Steven Ugwu, Okonkwo thanked obidient from IDEMILI North and South saying you have spoken loudly and wisely.

He said “God has heard our voice that to Rescue Idemili is a mission Possible and anointed. Thank you and thank you again for standing firm behind your convictions and trust in me, adding that, all the Glory to God Almighty.

“We have by the courage of our hearts and the might of our votes struck down the terror of riggers.

have proved smarter than their chariots of thugs and a platoon of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper