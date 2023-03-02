Mobile Policeman Kills Female Friend, Commits Suicide In Kwara 





A mobile policeman, Sergeant Olalere Michael, has killed a woman suspected to be his mistress, Tosin, and later shot himself dead in a school premises in Ilorin, Kwara State on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:00am at the premises of the Chapel of Redemption (UMCA), Agba Dam Housing Estate, Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, where Redemption Model Nursery and Primary School is located.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident to journalists.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that the policeman had been on the trail of his deceased female friend around the school premises for some time before the Thursday incident.

He was also said to have visited the family house of the deceased female friend located at Erin-Ile Road, Gaa Akanbi few days ago to allegedly attack her with cutlass over a misunderstanding between them.

It was also gathered that the deceased MOPOL sergeant had entered the school premises at about few…





Source: Leadership Newspaper