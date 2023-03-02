Police Detain Member-elect, Ali Madaki, For Brandishing Gun During NNPP Rally In Kano





The Kano State Police Command has detained a member-elect in the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly electionson the platform of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Aliyu Madakin Gini, over illegal possession of firearm.

Madaki was elected to represent Dala federal constituency of Kano State in the 10th House of Representatives.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Madaki had honoured a Police invitation on Wednesday after his viral picture wielding a pump action gun during a homecoming rally for the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, surfaced online last week.

Recall that armed thugs had attacked the motorcade of the NNPP presidential candidate along Zaria Road in Kano on February 23 during the grand finale of his presidential campaign, and Madaki was said to have led a team to repel the attackers.

The incident led to the arrest of the APC chairmen of Ungogo and Rimingado Local Government Areas of the State, Abdullahi Ramat and Munir Dahiru respectively with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper