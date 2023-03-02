Tinubu: God Has Put Our Critics To Shame, Says Masari





Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina says God has shamed those who think the North will not deliver the president-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared Tinubu winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

Briefing pressmen after Tinubu was declared winner of the Saturday presidential election.

The governor expressed happiness with the conduct and the turnout of residents of Katsina State and massively voted for the APC at all elective positions, adding that the party won 3 senatorial seats and 9 out of the 15 house of representatives seats in the state.

Believing that Bola Ahmad Tinubu has the capacity and the brain to galvanise resources and propel them to greater heights for the pride of all the blacks, expressing optimism that just like the president-elect has overturned the situation of Lagos to a peaceful and economically viable state, he would do for Nigerians.

He said, “Those who think we can’t deliver, God…





Source: Leadership Newspaper