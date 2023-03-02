Tinubu’s Victory, Reward For Great Antecedents, Consistency – Kwara Gov





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) family nationwide on the victory at the just-concluded poll.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu “truly deserving and a reassuring message that Nigerians ultimately value great antecedents, clear vision, national unity and security, and development over other partisan considerations.”

He added: “This is a victory for national unity, as had been preached by the Progressive Governors and other statesmen across the country. It is a vote of confidence in the capacity of the President-elect to build on the great strides of President Muhammadu Buhari especially in the area of infrastructure, address some key national questions in line with global best practices, and build a stronger and more competitive economy. I have no doubt that Asiwaju, a great team…





Source: Leadership Newspaper