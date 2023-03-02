With Tinubu’s Emergence, New Chapter Of Leadership Beckons In Africa, Says Sanwo-Olu





The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the emergence of his predecessor and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the just concluded presidential election a new chapter of leadership beckons in the African continent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a swift reaction to the announcement of presidential election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, said Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle, stressing that the victory reflected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

The governor said the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in a peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Asiwaju has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper