Wizkid Postpones ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Tour





Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has announced the postponement of his much-anticipated ‘More Love, Less Ego’ (MLLE) tour.

The tour was initially scheduled to run from March 3 to April 7 with a stop at 20 cities in the United States and Canada.

Wizkid made the announcement on Thursday via a post he shared on his social media handles.

“Due to unforeseen logistical circumstances the Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego Tour has been postponed to Fall 2023. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information,” the statement reads.

Although Wizkid did not give details on the new dates, the singer said the tour has been rescheduled to the fall season — which is between September to December 2023.

The musician added that the tickets purchased will still remain valid for the new dates at the respective venues.

The ‘MLLE’ North American tour had earlier been scheduled to start today, after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper