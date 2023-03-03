2023 Polls: IPAC Sues For Peace, Asks Aggrieved Candidates To Seek Redress In Court





The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its performance in the 25th February 2023 presidential election and address the shortcomings and complaints raised by political parties and their candidates in future elections.

This is even as the council has sued for peace following heightened tension over the outcome of February 25 elections and urged aggrieved political parties and candidates to seek redress in court.

In a statement signed by the national chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Y. Sani, and national secretary, Yusuf M. Dantalle, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, om Friday, the council noted that election is the beauty of democracy and must be free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful, and urged the commission to be adequately prepared for the exercise before embarking on it and if necessary, seek an extension of time to ensure it is properly conducted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper