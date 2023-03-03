Aisha Buhari Receives Wife Of President-elect





First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the wife of the President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the success of her husband at the polls.

She spoke during a courtesy visit by Mrs Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, yesterday. According to a statement by her media office, Mrs Buhari said the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, would not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in them.

While praying that Mrs Tinubu’s tenure as First Lady will be marked with joy and success, she noted the sacrifices that many women made during the campaign and election periods, especially the APC Women’s presidential campaign team. “We say great kudos to you all. Your efforts have confirmed that women hold a huge stake in elective power in Nigeria,” she said.

She recalled how vigorously issues of gender mainstreaming and affirmative action were pursued by her office and expressed confidence that, as a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper