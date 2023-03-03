Atiku, Obi Reject Tinubu’s Emergence As President





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi yesterday rejected the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as president-elect in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Describing the election as grossly flawed, Tinubu and Obi vowed to challenge the outcome of the poll in court.

Specifically, Atiku said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed woefully in conducting the poll, making it the worst conducted election since the return to democracy in 1999.

Atiku who spoke at his first post-election press conference after INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as winner, added that manipulation and fraud that attended the election was unprecedented in the history of the nation.

He said, “This battle to right the wrongs of Saturday is not about me. It is a continuation of my battles to deepen democracy and for a better life for our people. It is about the future of Nigerian youths.

“I know that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper