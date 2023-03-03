Be Magnanimous In Victory, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Tells Tinubu, Others





The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has advised the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory.

It equally asked winners of the just-concluded National Assembly elections to follow suit.

While calling for calm over the outcome of the presidential election, the Islamic group urged the aggrieved parties to seek redress only within the ambit of the law.

The organisation made the call in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Muhammed Hassan.

It congratulated all Nigerians for the successful completion of the 2023 Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections.

The statement reads: “We congratulate the various winners in the election, and urge them to be magnanimous in victory.

“In the same vein, we appeal to those who were unable to win to remain calm and be conscious of the fact that we have no other country but Nigeria.

“It is not uncommon that elections do bring dissatisfaction and grievances even in advanced democracies but…





Source: Leadership Newspaper