CNG Hails Conduct Of Election, Tasks Tinubu On Good Governance





The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections were substantially free and fair and congratulated the president-elect and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to run an inclusive government.

The group in a statement by the spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Abuja yesterday said except for scattered reports of late arrival of officials and materials in some places, the commencement of the exercise was so flawless and that most prominent Nigerian leaders including contestants to various offices acknowledged it as free, fair and simplified at the point of casting their votes.

He said despite these reported delays in some places, polling staff generally conducted their duties transparently and diligently, pointing out that for the first time ever, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was introduced into the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper