Election Tribunal Begins Sitting, Grants Atiku, Obi’s Requests To Inspect Poll Materials





The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, has granted the request of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, to inspect the election materials used during last Saturday’s presidential poll.

Atiku and Obi had approached the Tribunal seeking permission for the inspection of election materials used during last Saturday’s poll.

Shortly after the results of the election were announced, Atiku and Obi refused to concede defeat in the February 25 presidential election, separately insisting they that they won the election and vowing to recover their mandate in court.

Atiku, Obi Reject Tinubu’s Emergence As President

The two candidates rebuffed the gesture of reconciliation made by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the poll on Wednesday, asked them to support him in the task of building the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper