Gunmen Send Threatening Message To Messi, Fired Shots At Family Store





Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi, received a threatening note from gunmen who attacked a supermarket in his hometown Rosario on Thursday.

The Food store “Unico”, located in the Lavalle district, is owned by the family member of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who is also a native of the Argentinian city.

Goal.com reports that Police were called to the scene after a reported 14 shots were fired at the store’s shutters and front door in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two individuals on a motorbike were seen fleeing the scene, after leaving a sinister message for the PSG forward.

“Messi, we are waiting for you,” the note read. “Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you.”

The messages refers to Rosario’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, who after the incident spoke out on the level of violence and need for more policemen in a city where crime is on the rise.

Rosario is the largest city in Argentina’s central province of Santa Fe, 300 kilometres (186…





Source: Leadership Newspaper