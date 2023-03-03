Jemgbagh Association Congratulates Benue Senator, Rep-elect, Laments Poor Devt





The Abuja chapter of Jemgbagh Development Association in Benue State has congratulated Chief Titus Zam, Hon. Sekav and Hon. Mrs. Regina Akume on their victories at the last weekend’s elections to represent Gboko/Tarkaa and Buruku in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively.

In a statement signed by the president, Abor Felix Terver, and Secretary, Thomas Iangen, the association said it believes in oneness, unity of purpose, progress and development of Jemgbagh as a community which is non-negotiable, therefore, called those who lost to accept defeat and join the winners to build the Benue State of their dreams.

Congratulating the winners, the association thanked the entire Jemgbagh community for coming out to massively cast their votes to choose who would represent them.

“In any given election, they shall be a loser, when good people refuse to exercise their civic responsibility, foolish people elect leaders who formulate policies that affect the masses…





Source: Leadership Newspaper