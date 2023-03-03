Minister Hails Flying Eagles For Securing World Cup Ticket, Reaching AFCON Semifinals





The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Nigeria’s U-20 men’s team, Flying Eagles, for securing a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year and also reaching the semifinals of the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The young Eagles edged out Uganda 1-0 on Thursday night to qualify for the semifinals of the AFCON and also sealed qualification to the FIFA U20 World Cup taking place in Indonesia in May.

The Minister, while commending the team for meeting the target set for them by the Ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), charged Ladan Bosso-led squad to now shift their focus to winning the CAF U20 trophy.

“I congratulate you, the coaches, players and other officials for meeting the target set for you which is picking a World Cup ticket.

“We appreciate your doggedness and determination to bounce back from the defeat in your first game to now win three games in a row to achieve the first objective.

“I now charge you to push further and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper