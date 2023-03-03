Taraba PDP Guber Candidate, Kefas Agbu, Meets Muslim Council Leaders





The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), has said that if elected, he will be governor for all Tarabans irrespective of their religion.

At a meeting with the leadership of Taraba State Muslims Council on Friday in Jalingo, Kefas revealed his plan to work with all competent Tarabans irrespective of religion for the development of the State.

He said, “March 11 is few days aways. We count on the support of all residents of Taraba State either Christians or Muslims.

“I am a Christian and it is not a secret that I have a lot of muslim friends both within Taraba State, Nigeria and even beyond. I can assure that Muslims would be treated fairly and justly if elected as governor.”

Restating his commitment to run a knowledge-driven government, he noted that no zone or religion has a monopoly of knowledgeable and talented personalities needed to advance the development of Taraba State.

“The task of realising The New…





Source: Leadership Newspaper