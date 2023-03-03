Tinubu: Jonathan’s Kinsmen Celebrate, Call For Inclusion





Members of Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN) otherwise known as Jonathan’s kinsmen, have hailed the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect, following his emergence after last Saturday’s general elections.

Francis Wainwei, National Secretary of CNPDN, in a statement made available to journalists, said Tinubu’s emergence will unite the country.

Recall that Jonathan’s kinsmen had before the elections endorsed Tinubu. They held series of press conferences and campaigns in Abuja, Rivers State and in other parts of the country.

The statement made available to journalists reads: “The Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria wholeheartedly congratulates the President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Ibrahim Shettima on their well-deserved victory at the 2023 presidential election.Your pair is the best for Nigeria at this moment.

“Mr President-elect, we are very excited that you…





Source: Leadership Newspaper