2023 Elections: INEC Bars Negligent Staff From Gov’ship Poll, Assures Use Of BVAS 





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned its regular and ad-hoc staff allegedly found to be negligent, including collation and returning officers (ROs), during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, from participating in the forthcoming March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections.

The nation’s electoral body also assured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used in the forthcoming governorship and state legislature elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Saturday at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

He noted that in terms of party representation, the next 10th National Assembly is the most diverse since 1999.

He said that in the Senate APC won 57 seats, APGA 1, LP 6, NNPP 2, PDP 29, SDP 2, YPP 1; while in the House of Representatives, ADC 2, APC 162, APGA 4, LP 34, NNPP 18, PDP 102, SDP 2, YPP 1.

Source: Leadership Newspaper