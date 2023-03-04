2023 Elections: Observer Group Presents Report, Calls For Unbundling Of INEC





An observer group in the February 25 general elections, The Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID) and its partners, accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have presented a report on the elections, calling for the unbundling of the electoral Commission over poor logistic arrangements.

CAAID partnered with 321 observers across 22 States, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to observe the just-concluded elections.

Speaking at a joint press conference on the conduct of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections in Abuja, Executive Director of CAAID, Aanu’ Rotimi, said in the majority of the polling units observed by its members, the INEC team arrived late and attributed it to difficulty in sorting and transporting of sensitive election materials, leading to a mix-up of election materials and creation of new Polling Units, and many of the PUs monitored, elections started between 10am and 1pm.

Rotimi said the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper