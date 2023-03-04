Abia Central Election: We’re Still Studying The Results  – Akobundu





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Abia Central, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) has thanked thousands of his party faithful and numerous supporters who trooped out en masse on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and voted for him.

In a statement signed by Pastor Emeka Inyama, Director General, Austin Akobundu Campaign Council and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja he revealed that Akobundu was still studying the results.

The statement reads, “ I want to use this medium to acknowledge your zeal to elect him into the Red Chambers – the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Though our expectations are yet to be met, I want to appeal to you all to remain calm and law-abiding as we go through this harrowing period.

“We are studying the various results from the six Local Government Areas that make up Abia Central and will soon make a categorical statement on our next line of action.

“We are not unaware of various issues that marred the Election,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper