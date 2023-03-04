Buhari Commiserates With Abacha Family Over Death Of Abdullahi





President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, and family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

LEADERSHIP reports that Abdullahi, one of the children of the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, died on Saturday.

Abdullahi died in the wee hours of Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

According to the deceased’s older sister, Gumsu Sani Abacha, Abdullahi died in his sleep, without giving further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gumsu, who is married to Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, took to her social media handles to announce her brother’s death on Saturday afternoon.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper