Buhari To Attend UN Conference On Least Developed Countries In Qatar





President Muhammadu Buhari will this Saturday, March 4, leave for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, this follows an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The conference which is from 5th to 9th March, 2023 under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

In Doha, he said President Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

Shehu said “as most of these countries struggle to find…





Source: Leadership Newspaper