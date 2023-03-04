CSO Sues 44 INEC Officials, 4 Governors, 26 Others Over Voter Suppression





A civil society organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has dragged 44 top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials involved in an alleged INEC in-house rigging of the 2023 presidential poll to thirty-one key foreign missions in Nigeria, representing the world’s best and most powerful democracies.

Also dragged before the thirty-one globally respected democracies for voter suppression, alleged INEC in-house poll rigging and gross rights abuses are suspected four conspiratorial state governors.

The international democracies written to include, the head of the EU delegation to Nigeria/ECOWAS and ambassadors/high commissioners of US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Scotland and Ireland.

Others are Spain, Czech, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Greece, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Australia, the Vatican, South Korea, Brazil and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper