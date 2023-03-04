Federal Govt To Investigate Foreign Airlines Over Hike In Airfare





The federal government has disclosed its intention to investigate foreign airlines over closure of lower inventories that has led to astronomical increase in airfare.

LEADERSHIP reports that foreign airlines have shut lower inventories against Nigerians over their trapped $550million with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking when the president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye, visited the headquarters of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), over the high airfare, the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, Babatunde Irukera, said that the commission would study the issues and engage in necessary interventions which may include inviting parties and other stakeholders involved.

Irukera, however, commended the association for its trust and confidence in government structured competition and consumer protection ecosystem.

He said, “We at FCCPC welcome your request for guidance and will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper