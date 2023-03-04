ISWAP Kills 200 Boko Haram Terrorists, Women, Children In Borno





No fewer than 200 Boko Haram fighters including women, and children were killed by the Islamic State of the West Africa Province (ISWAP) in a deadly rivalry clash in Gudumbali local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the ISWAP insurgents targeted hundreds of the Boko Haram terrorists and their families at Choliye village located in the northern part of the State while fleeing ISWAP attacks.

It could be recalled that Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad had reported how the terrorists fled their enclaves between February 26 and 27, 2023, amidst deadly attacks targeting their enclaves in Gaizuwa, otherwise known as Mantari, Gabchari, Kashimiri, and Maimusari in Bama local government area of the State.

A military source familiar with the development told Zagazola Makama that the sustained attacks had led to the dislodgement of hundreds of the fighters.

The sources said the Boko Haram terrorists, who scampered to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper