My Song Is Unique, Spiritual, Afro Pop Trance – Mife 





A popular Nigerian musician, Oluwayanmife Ajiboye, has described his music as unique, spiritual and Afro Pop trance.

Ajiboye made this disclosure in an interview with journalists in Lagos recently.

Mife, who is also a show promoter, disclosed that his rare but vast ideas distinguished him from other artistes in the entertainment industry.

He explained that these ideas were due to his level of education even up to the level of Ph.D.

Mife said he is currently pursuing his Master’s in Management Information System, assuring that he was bringing programing and management to the entertainment scene.

“If you ask me to describe my music, I would say unique, spiritual and Afro Pop trance.

“Yes, we have many artistes in the entertainment industry. However, my rare but vast ideas distinguish me from others.

“The ideas are products of my education and I am adding up Ph.D soon. I am currently having my Master’s Degree in Management Information System.

“I will bring programming…





Source: Leadership Newspaper