S’Court Verdict: APC Asks Malami, Others To Resign For Misleading Buhari On Naira Swap





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to resign following the judgement of the Supreme Court on Naira swap policy of the Federal Government.

The party’s national vice chairman (North-West), Salihu Moh Lukman, said the AGF and the CBN Governor did not guide President Buhari properly on the decision to phase out old Naira notes.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja, Lukman said, “It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari could be misled into such acts of illegality and abuse of executive powers as pronounced by the Supreme Court.

“We, and indeed all Nigerians, are grateful to the Supreme Court Justices led by Justice Akomaye for this landmark judicial intervention. Given the injurious nature of the consequences of the cashless policy of the Federal Government as was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper