Tinubu’s Victory: Adeleke Warns Against Incitement, Violence





Against the backdrop of the announcement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria, GovernorAdemola Adeleke of Osun State has warned against statements that could ignite violence in the state.

The governor who addressed stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his residence yesterday called on the residents of the state to remain peaceful and avoid political violence in the countdown to March 11 state election.

While commending the people for the massive support for the PDP in last Saturday’s election, Adeleke admonished political parties “to continue to maintain the peace as democracy is about making choices at the polling stations”

He specifically warned against incitement, political violence and any other conduct that may breach the peace the state currently enjoys, stressing that “We need peace all the time.”

In reference to the election, Adeleke said, “There is no winner, no vanquish” and called on the voters “to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper