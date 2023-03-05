2023 Poll: Audit, Don’t Cancel!





I don’t agree that the admittedly flawed 2023 presidential election should be cancelled as requested by some people. Decapitation is not the right cure for a nagging headache. In spite of its imperfections, the rule of law is still the most civilised way of resolving any dispute known to man. So, no matter how aggrieved one is, the sanest thing to do is gather evidence to substantiate one’s allegations and approach the courts.

I confess that I am one of those who thought that polling units results are, as described by JS Okutepa SAN, “The pyramid upon which other results are built”. I had therefore expected that as soon as the polls ended and the results declared, such results would be uploaded on INEC servers or portal immediately or, at worst, soon after.

Apparently, for some reason which the forthcoming legal battles will unearth, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, did not live up to its promise. As a Nigerian, I feel utterly ashamed that we bungled…





Source: Leadership Newspaper