Governor Akeredolu Asks Federal Govt, Banks To Obey Apex Court Ruling On Naira Policy





Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has asked the federal government to immediately obey the ruling of the Supreme Court on the naira redesign policy, saying there is no alternative to the government.

He also asked banks to release the deposits of Nigerians in their custody upon demand forthwith as there will be grave consequences for continued seizure of the hard-earned monies of citizens.

Akeredolu, who was reacting to the apex court’s verdict on the matter, said the Ondo State government would not hesitate to proceed against persons and institutions whose activities impede the ability to discharge statutory obligations to the people.

While he criticised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and minister of justice and attorney general of the federation Abubakar Malami for misleading the president on the policy, he saluted the industry and courage of justices of the Supreme Court for the well-considered ruling.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper