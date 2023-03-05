Guber Poll: Clerics Pray For Kwara Governor As 300 PDP Members Decamp To APC





Islamic clerics in Okelele, Ibagun Ward of Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State yesterday held a special prayer for the success of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

This is just as over 300 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibagun decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decampees were received by the APC House of Assembly candidate for Ilorin East, Hajia Arinola Lawal, special adviser on strategy, Saadu Salahu, APC chairman in the ward, Rauf Adanla and some state cabinet members.

The clerics who said they organised the prayer in honour of Saadu Salahu, noted that Governor AbdulRazaq had performed creditably to get a second term in office.

The spokesman of the organisers, Ustaz Abdullahi Olooto, said they had been holding prayers for the success of AbdulRazaq’s administration since his assumption of office in 2019, but decided to cap it up with this open and enlarged prayer involving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper