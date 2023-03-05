Pentecostal Bishops Congratulate Tinubu, Urge Calm





Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum has congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other winners in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

This is even as the clerics averred that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to redeem its image of being an unbiased umpire by leaving up to expectations, sequel to concerns raised on the February 25 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, chairman of the forum, Bishop Ademola Idowu Tinuoye who read the text of the briefing flanked by 15 bishops, called for peace in the face of the various concerns raised.

“We acknowledge that the just concluded elections could be conducted and managed better by INEC as there were avoidable errors and failed promises on the procedures. Imperfection is in nature of mortals, yet basic standards are expected to be met and surpassed in other for losers to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper