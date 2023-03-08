CardVest Unveils New Features To Enhance User Experience





CardVest, the popular gift card trading platform in Nigeria and Ghana, has recently unveiled a range of new features that are set to enhance the user experience of its customers. One of the most significant new features is the ability to receive crypto payouts, which is a major step forward for CardVest in terms of offering a wider range of payment options to users. This feature is expected to be popular with users who prefer to use cryptocurrencies for online transactions.

In addition to the crypto payout feature, CardVest has also introduced the ability to purchase gift cards directly from the platform, as well as the ability to purchase airtime and pay bills online. These new features make CardVest a one-stop-shop for all of its users’ financial needs. Furthermore, CardVest has expanded its support for more gift cards, making it even easier for users to trade their gift cards for cash or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Users can;

Sell Amazon gift cards for Naira

Sell eBay…





Source: Leadership Newspaper