Atiku’s Street Protest





As a sixth-timer in the contest for Nigeria’s presidency, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has qualified as an extraordinary power-seeker whose credentials as a participant in the political process are almost unrivalled. His clear monopoly of a significant portion of the political space has made him a figure to which Nigerians look up in terms of the kind of activism that enriches democracy.

Although he is a serial loser, the defeat he suffered during the last presidential election which took place on the 25th of last month must have been the most painful to him because, in any case, it looks like his last contest. Yes, the last and the one that came along with a huge possibility for victory considering such factors as the completion of an eight-year tenure by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), increased dissatisfaction of Nigerians over the performance of the government and the internal crisis in the ruling APC.

Even before the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper