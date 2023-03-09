EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Shuns INEC’s Certificate Of Return, Eyes CoS Position In Tinubu Gov’t 





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, was conspicuously absent at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja venue of the presentation of Certificates of Return to Members-elect of the House of Representatives, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila was reelected to represent his Surulere 1 federal constituency of Lagos State for the 6th consecutive time during the just-concluded February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

He polled 19,717 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that the Speaker may eventually not represent his constituency in the 10th National Assembly as he is likely to be considered for the position of Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the incoming new government.

A source close to Gbajabiamila told LEADERSHIP that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper