Gov’ship: Vote Candidates Of Your Choice, South East Forum Urges Nigerians





The Igbo Patriotic Forum (IFP), a pan-Igbo socio-political group, has appealed to Nigerians to come out en masse and exercise their legitimate right by voting candidates of their choice at the gubernatorial and state assembly elections as they honestly did in the last presidential election.

Chairman of the forum, Chief Simon Okeke, made the appeal yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja on the just concluded presidential election.

Okeke expressed disappointment in the just concluded presidential election, saying after the humongous budget demanded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to procure BVAS to make the elections absolutely free and fair, that same machine could not work at the critical time it was supposed to work.

He said, “Unfortunately, we have to wait for the courts to determine the actual winner of this election. Nevertheless, we still call upon the good people of this country, the youths and elders to remain calm and law abiding as this process…





Source: Leadership Newspaper