Int’l Women’s Day: Lagos Pushes For Gender Equality





Lagos State commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Bolaji Dada, has called for gender equality and empowerment of more women in the society to bridge the poverty gap.

She spoke at the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme: “Embrace Equality” which was organised by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The commissioner said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has made progress in achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment, adding the administration has been working tirelessly to actualise its electoral promises of giving women prominent roles in the society.

She said, ”Embracing equity means ensuring that all women, regardless of their background or circumstances, have access to the same opportunities and resources. It means promoting policies and programmes that address the specific needs and concerns of marginalized women as well as create…





Source: Leadership Newspaper