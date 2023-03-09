Samsung Nigeria Mother’s Day Offer





Samsung Electronics Nigeria celebrates the Nigeria women in its SAMSUNG MOTHER’S DAY OFFER.

Samsung appliances are an epitome of Strength, Reliability and Consistency and we can liken Mothers similarly as the symbol of the same standard.

At Samsung we believe that Mothers must be celebrated so in light of this, we would be giving out gifts to our deserving mothers.

The first 300 people to buy any Samsung Home Appliances from our authorized stores between 13th March 2023 and 31st March 2023 get amazing prizes.

We would also be offering free delivery and installation in Abuja and Lagos.

Samsung has these following services fully running in Nigeria right now;

Free Delivery & Installation Services

Dedicated Contact Centre [0800-SAMSUNG (0800-7267864)]

Dedicated WhatsApp Channel (0800-7267864)

24 Month Warranty (Nigeria)

Samsung Care Plus

Quick Repair & Online Service Tracking

In Home Service

Original Service Parts

The company inspires the world and shapes the future with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper