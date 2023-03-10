Court Sacks Seplat CEO Over Allegations Of Racism, Favouritism





Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the chief executive officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, from parading himself as the firm’s CEO, pending the determination of a suit instituted against him and others by some aggrieved stakeholders of the company.

The stakeholders had dragged Brown before the court over allegations of racism, favouring of expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians and breach of good governance.

Justice Aneke also restrained the chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Basil Omiyi, and all the non-executive directors under him from continuing to run the affairs of Seplat in an illegal, unfair, prejudicial, and oppressive manner pending the hearing and determination of the petitioners’ motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

The judge gave the orders while ruling on a Motion Exparte brought by the stakeholders.

The applicants/petitioners in the suit are Moses Igbrude, Sarat…





Source: Leadership Newspaper