JUST-IN: 4 Injured As Thugs Attack LP Guber Candidate’s Campaign Convoy In Kaduna





The campaing convoy of Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Hon. Jonathan Asake, was on Friday attacked by thugs in Gidan Waya, Jema’a local government area of the State.

Four youths were injured in the attack, including two males and two females, according to a statement issued by Mr. James Swam, the media aide to the LP governorship candidate.

According to the statement, the incident happened when the campaign convoy was passing through Gidan Waya during the Friday Juma’at prayers on its way to Godogodo and other towns as the campaign team toured the local government.

He said after the first three vehicles in the convoy made their way through the old tyres used to demarcate the road, thugs started throwing stones, sticks and other harmful objects at the long convoy.

“It took the timely intervention of the security personnel attached to the candidate to forestall a crisis,” he stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper