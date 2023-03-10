Lagos Market Inferno: Ohanaeze Warns Against Threats On Igbo





Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the inferno at Akere Spare Parts Market, Lagos which destroyed billions of naira worth of goods.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, stated that though the incident cannot be viewed as an action by the Yoruba ethnic group against the people of Igbo nation, he, however, said some Yoruba traditional rulers, including the Baale of Igbara community, Jakande in Eti-Osa local government and Oba of Lagos, His Majesty Rilwan Akiolu had in the past warned Igbo resident in Lagos against casting their votes against candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during elections.

The Ohanaeze spokesman said the Akere Spare Parts Market which was gutted by fire with goods valued at billions of naira destroyed is predominantly dominated by Igbo businessmen and women, and, that the incident occurred just less than two weeks after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections…





Source: Leadership Newspaper