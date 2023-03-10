Pro-Atiku Group Denies Endorsing PDP Guber Candidate In Rivers





A group loyal to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the National Mandate Group (NMG), has denied media reports that it has endorsed the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara.

It described as impostors, a group of persons that recently visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and claimed to be NMG members in the State.

The group, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, specifically said it has no former National Secretary, but an incumbent National Secretary, who has been in office since the the inception of the group.

The statement was jointly signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Senator Lee Maeba, and National Secretary, Kashim Musa Tumsah.

It reads in part: “The attention of the national secretariat of the National Mandate Group (NMG), has been drawn to a widely circulated photos and stories on social media, of a group of people, masquerading as our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper