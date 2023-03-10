Senate Presidency: South-East Candidate’s Emergence Will Heal Agitation – Group





The Middle-Belt League of Professionals In Democracy has endorsed the South-East geo-political zone and indeed, a former Abia State Governor and current Senate Majority Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly, stressing that edging out the zone will further fuel tensions and suspicions that the Igbos no-longer matter in Nigeria’s scheme of affairs.

The group also stated that denying the South-East the position at this critical time in the history of Nigeria, having lost out in the contest for the Presidency, will give credence to speculations that there is a grand design to further marginalise and render the zone politically impotent.

In a statement signed by the president of the group, Bulus Timothy (Plateau) and Secretary, Tanko Ayuba (Nasarawa), it called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to prevail on all other geopolitical zones to unanimously cede the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper