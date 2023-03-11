443 Boko Haram Surrender As Death Toll Rises To 300 In Clash With ISWAP





At least, 443 more Boko Haram terrorists and family members who escaped the week-long sustained massive attacks by the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State, have surrendered to troops.

This is as death toll on Boko Haram’s side following the ISWAP attack has risen to 300.

A total of 223 of the Boko Haram elements surrendered to the troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Diffa and Gueskerou, in the Republic of Niger between March 7 to 10, 2023.

Another 220 members of the Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to the troops of Operations Hadin Kai on March 10. They revealed that the ongoing rivalry between both factions had forced them to escape to safer areas.

Since February 27, 2023, Boko Haram set has been fleeing their enclaves amidst deadly attacks targeted at the group in Gaizuwa, otherwise known as Mantari, Gabchari, Kashimiri, Maimusari in Bama, Yale in Konduga and Magumeri, by their former allies now turned bitter adversaries.

Source: Leadership Newspaper