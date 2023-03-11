57-yr-old Businessman Assassinated In Oyo





Suspected hired assassins have killed a 57-year-old businessman, Oladeji Babalola, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The victim popularly known as Chicago was assassinated at Agbriko area, Jemibewon Road, Ibadan North-West local government area of the State.

He was said to be selling sportswears at Adamasingba Sports Complex in Ibadan.

It was gathered that Babalola was at the shop when an unidentified caller called him on phone for a business transaction, which he left for.

“He has changed his shoe to sleepers when the call came in for a business. So, he left immediately, but unfortunately for him, two guys were trailing him on the bike (motorcycle).

“They rode close to him and shot him dead. They shot him on the head and another part of the body,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, said that the police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

“The incident is confirmed. An investigation has commenced…





Source: Leadership Newspaper