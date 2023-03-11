Abia APC Has Lost Strong Pillar In Nwosu – Emenike





All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike yesterday lamented that the party has lost a strong pillar by the death of its national welfare secretary, Barr F.N. Nwosu.

Emenike stated this in Umuahia while reacting to Nwosu’s death which occurred barely nine days to the conclusion of the 2023 general election, saying he was yet to come to terms with the shocking death.

Describing Nwosu’s demise as “a personal loss” the party leader added that he was “a highly dependable ally, trusted friend and a straightforward politician not given to equivocation.”

Emenike, who has been in a mournful mood since he received the sad news, further stated that Abia “has lost a great son who lived, desired, worked and fought for the progress of God’s own state.”

“Chief Nwosu was among the crop of Abians with genuine concern about the rot in Abia and was at the vanguard of the ongoing efforts of the APC to rescue and develop Abia…





Source: Leadership Newspaper