Double Jeopardy As Nigerians Lament Fuel Scarcity, Cash Crunch





“I have been struggling to get cash to buy from the Point of Sale (POS) vendor around my residential area. It has been futile for the past two weeks. Sadly, it is 10:08 am already and I am late for work, yet I don’t have cash to pay for my transportation fare.

“More disturbing for me is the pain of knowing that my family is at home and couldn’t feed because there is no cash. I have money in my bank account but I can’t withdraw it.

“Last night, I literally begged for food, to feed my children. For some days now they have been at home just because I don’t have the cash to give them for transportation to school. We can’t continue like this, the federal government must do everything humanly possible to enforce policy to support the basic needs of a citizen for a dignified life and not the other way around,” said Mr Abu Mohammad, a civil servant.

Mohammed said he had never felt so embarrassed, but he had to beg for food for his children.

Lamenting the pains his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper