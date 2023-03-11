Famous Nollywood Stars Who Became Preachers





It is not uncommon for people from various walks of life to move from one profession to the other. But eye brows are usually raised, when famous movie stars who bring smiles to millions of fans around the world announce that the have been called by God to become “labourers in the Lord’s vineyard”.

Over the years, some Nollywood celebrities have taken a break from the silver screen to the pulpit.In this piece LEADERSHIP Weekend puts the spotlight on eight Nollywood stars who became preachers.

Charles Okafor

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Okafor, can be considered as one of the pioneer’s in the Nigerian movie industry. However, Charles Okafor has been under the radar for a while, untill he disclosed some years ago, that he is now an ordained pastor preaching the word of God and converting souls for Christ.

In an interview with Journalists a while back he said; “ive been lying low for a while because I diverted into Advocacy and human-angle films as a consequence of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper