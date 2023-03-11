IPAC Dissolves Rivers Chapter, Condemns Endorsement Of PDP Guber Candidate





The general assembly of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has ratified the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State chapter of the council for gross misconduct in flagrant violation of the provisions of the 2021 Revised Code of Conduct.

The decision was reached after a meeting held on March 9, 2023.

The council also condemned the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate by the Rivers State chapter of IPAC.

This is contained in a statement yesterday by the national secretary, Yusuf Dantalle. INEC chairman, Rivers State REC, state commissioner of Police and the director, Department of State Services (DSS) were notified about the development.

The statement said the Inter-Party Advisory Council is not a political party but a platform for all political parties saddled with the mandate of promoting and defending the interests of all registered political parties in Nigeria, hence should be neutral, fair and impartial.

The council condemned and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper